Nic Thomas leads Norfolk State over Hampton 94-89 in 2OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nic Thomas scored a career-high 25 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime, and Norfolk State beat Hampton 94-89 on Thursday night.

Thomas’ 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the game made it 90-86 for the Spartans (4-5), the first two-possession lead either team held in both the overtimes. Greg Heckstall answered with a 3-point play for the Pirates (2-5), cutting the deficit back to one with 30 seconds left. But Thomas made both free throws with 20 seconds left and Mastadi Pitt added a pair from the foul line with 12 seconds to go.

Steven Whitley had 20 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Butler added 17 points and nine boards and Pitt also scored 17.

Kalin Fisher scored 26 to lead Hampton. Jermaine Marrow and Heckstall added 17 points each.

Hampton closed the second half on a 6-0 run to force the first overtime with Lysander Bracey’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left tying it at 69. Fisher had a steal with six seconds to go and went for a layup but was blocked by Alex Long.