New Orleans beats Division III Spring Hill 74-67 (Nov 24, 2017)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Travin Thibodeaux scored 13 points and had five assists to lead New Orleans to a 74-67 victory over Division III Spring Hill on Friday.

Thibodeaux made just 3 of 10 field goals but was 7-of-9 shooting from the line. Michael Zeno added 12 points for New Orleans (1-3). Makur Puou chipped in 11 points.

Brandon Fischer scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds to lead Spring Hill. Dwight Harris had 13 points and Andrew Dotson finished with 12.

Article continues below ...

The Privateers never trailed, jumping out on a 20-5 run and a 40-20 halftime lead. Spring Hill cut a 13-point deficit with nine minutes left and pulled to 67-60. Troy Green, who scored all nine of his points from the line, made six free throws in the final 1:23 to help seal it for New Orleans.

The Privateers made 28 of 39 free-throw attempts.