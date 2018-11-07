New Mexico State uses deep rotation to beat NDSU 73-56

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — JoJo Zamora had 16 points, Terrell Brown added 13 and New Mexico State beat North Dakota State 73-56 in the season-opening Summit League/WAC Challenge on Tuesday night.

Twelve Aggies played at least 11 minutes and no one played more than 22.

The Aggies opened with an 18-3 run and led by double digits the rest of the way. They went into halftime up 36-20 and had their largest lead at 69-42 with six minutes left in the game.

New Mexico State struggled from 3-point range, making just 5 of 26, but Brown made 3 of 5.

Rocky Kreuser had 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Bison. Kreuser was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

New Mexico State had a 47-31 edge on the glass and outscored North Dakota State 44-16 in points in the paint.