New Hampshire seeks revenge on Albany

New Hampshire (12-13, 5-7) vs. Albany (14-13, 7-5)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany goes for the season sweep over New Hampshire after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Great Danes shot 44.4 percent from the field while holding New Hampshire to just 38.7 percent en route to the three-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Ahmad Clark has averaged 16.3 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Great Danes. Cameron Healy has complemented Clark and is putting up 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wildcats have given up just 65.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Clark has been directly responsible for 58 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Clark has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 61.

COLD SPELL: New Hampshire has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.