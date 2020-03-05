New Hampshire meets UMBC in America East quarters

No. 5 seed New Hampshire (15-14, 8-8) vs. No. 4 seed Maryland-Baltimore County (15-16, 8-8)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire is set to face Maryland-Baltimore County in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 15, when the Retrievers shot 39.7 percent from the field while holding New Hampshire to just 31.1 percent en route to a six-point victory.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile K.J. Jackson has averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Retrievers. Brandon Horvath is also a primary contributor, producing 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Sean Sutherlin, who is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 3-16 when opponents score more than 61 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) across its past three outings while New Hampshire has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.4 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.