Nevada stays unbeaten with 81-68 win over Davidson (Nov 21, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the field and finished with a career-high 26 points to help Nevada remain unbeaten with an 81-68 win over Davidson on Tuesday night.

Josh Hall added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Jordan Caroline just missed his third double-double of the season with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-0). Cody Martin added 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting as Nevada connected on 30 of 54 shots (55.6 percent). The Wolf Pack, coming off a school-record 17 3-pointers in a win over Pacific last time out, hit 9 of 20 (45 percent) from long range against Davidson.

Peyton Aldridge and Jon Axel Gudmundsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats (2-1), while Kellan Grady scored 10.

The Wolf Pack, who led by two at halftime, began to pull away early in the second half. Caroline scored all of Nevada’s points in an 8-2 spurt that stretched its lead to 53-43 with 13:25 left to play. The Wolf Pack’s lead stayed above 10 from that point on.

Cody Martin had four of Nevada’s 11 steals in the game.