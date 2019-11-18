Nevada plays Davidson

Nevada (2-2) vs. Davidson (1-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Davidson in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Davidson won over UNC Wilmington 87-49, while Nevada fell 76-66 to Southern California.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Davidson’s Kellan Grady has averaged 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 10 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists. For the Wolf Pack, Lindsey Drew has averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and six assists while Jazz Johnson has put up 19.5 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Drew has had his hand in 42 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Drew has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a team has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.