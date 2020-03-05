Nevada meets Wyoming in MWC quarters

Wyoming (8-23, 3-16) vs. No. 3 seed Nevada (19-11, 12-6)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Nevada are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the MWC tournament. In the regular season, Nevada won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 25, when the Wolf Pack shot 45.3 percent from the field while limiting Wyoming to just 38.6 percent en route to a 73-68 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nevada’s Jalen Harris has averaged 21.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jazz Johnson has put up 15.9 points. For the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists while Jake Hendricks has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has 14 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nevada is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 19-6 when it scores at least 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has an assist on 45 of 83 field goals (54.2 percent) across its past three outings while Wyoming has assists on 43 of 66 field goals (65.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.