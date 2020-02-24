Nevada looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

Nevada (18-10, 11-5) vs. Wyoming (7-21, 2-14)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its sixth straight conference win against Wyoming. Nevada’s last MWC loss came against the Boise State Broncos 73-64 on Feb. 1. Wyoming is coming off a 78-72 win on the road against Air Force in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.4 points. For the Wolf Pack, Jalen Harris has averaged 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists while Jazz Johnson has put up 16.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Harris has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 50 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nevada is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 18-5 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Wyoming has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 71.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.