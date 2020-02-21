Nevada looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Fresno State (10-17, 6-10) vs. Nevada (17-10, 10-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fresno State. In its last five wins against the Bulldogs, Nevada has won by an average of 10 points. Fresno State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, an 81-76 victory.

.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Harris has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Harris has accounted for 55 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nevada is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 17-5 when it scores at least 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Wolf Pack are 8-10 when opponents score more than 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 77.5 points per game. The Wolf Pack have averaged 88.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.