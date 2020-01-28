Nevada looks to extend streak vs CSU

Nevada (13-8, 6-3) vs. Colorado State (14-8, 5-4)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Colorado State. Nevada has won by an average of 14 points in its last eight wins over the Rams. Colorado State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, a 76-67 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Harris has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 40 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Nevada is 6-0 when it makes 13 or more 3-pointers and 7-8 when it falls short of that total. Colorado State is 10-0 when it makes at least eight from 3-point range and 4-8 on the year, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nevada’s Jazz Johnson has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 43.1 percent of them, and is 10 of 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MWC teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.