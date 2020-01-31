Nevada looks to extend streak vs Boise State

Nevada (13-9, 6-4) vs. Boise State (14-8, 6-4)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boise State. Nevada has won by an average of 11 points in its last eight wins over the Broncos. Boise State’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2016, a 76-57 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Jalen Harris has averaged 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jazz Johnson has put up 16.3 points.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Wolf Pack have scored 78.4 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Harris has directly created 51 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 43 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Nevada has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65.2 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolf Pack have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has 48 assists on 92 field goals (52.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Nevada has assists on 56 of 95 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has scored 79.3 points per game this season, ranking the Broncos 20th nationally. The Nevada defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 223rd).