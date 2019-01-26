Nelson with 20, American holds on to beat Bucknell 76-68

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 20 points and American held on late to beat Bucknell 76-68 on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson was 6 of 11 from the field for the Eagles (10-9, 4-4 Patriot League). Sam Iorio scored 17 points with seven rebounds before fouling out and Stacy Beckton Jr. had 12 points and led the team with 10 rebounds.

American led 36-25 at the break and a Larry Motuzis 3-pointer made it 51-37 in the second half with 12:02 to play. Bucknell rallied over the next 8 minutes, closing to 60-55 with 3:49 remaining, and again in the final two minutes to cut it to 72-68 with 29 seconds left. Nelson and Motuzis sank two free throws each after that to seal the win for the Eagles.

Nate Sestina scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bison (12-8, 6-2) who snapped a five-game win streak. Bruce Moore added 11 points and 11 rebounds.