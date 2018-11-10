Nelson lifts American over George Mason 78-75 in OT

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 24 points and his 3-point play with 35 seconds left in overtime helped lift American over George Mason 78-75 Friday night in the Eagles’ season opener.

Javon Greene’s free throws broke a 70-all tie and his layup with 1:43 to go made it 74-70 in favor of George Mason. American closed to 74-73 on Marvin Bragg’s 3-pointer and Nelson’s 3-point play put American up 76-75. George Mason missed three shots before the buzzer and Sam Iorio’s two free throws sealed the win.

Iorio scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and grabbed 13 rebounds, Bragg scored 16 and Mark Gasperini added 14 for the Eagles, who led 32-31 at halftime.

Greene scored 18 for the Patriots and his two free throws tied it at 66 at the end of regulation. AJ Wilson and Ian Boyd scored 11 apiece and Jaire Grayer and Otis Livingston II had 10 each for George Mason (0-2).