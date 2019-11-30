Nelson, Campbell visit FGCU

Campbell (4-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-6)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ja’Cor Nelson and Campbell will battle Zach Scott and Florida Gulf Coast. The junior Nelson is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Scott, a sophomore, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.8 over his last five games.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Scott is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the way for the Eagles. Complementing Scott is Caleb Catto, who is putting up 11.6 points per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Nelson, who is averaging 11.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 36.4 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Camels. Florida Gulf Coast has 45 assists on 69 field goals (65.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Campbell has assists on 54 of 88 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams.