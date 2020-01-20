Nebraska, Wisconsin meet in conference play

Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) vs. Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska pays visit to Wisconsin in a Big Ten matchup. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Wisconsin lost 67-55 at Michigan State on Friday, while Nebraska came up short in an 82-74 game at home to Indiana on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers has averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 8.9 points. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mack has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-5 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has lost its last five road games, scoring 69.4 points, while allowing 81.2 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Wisconsin defense has held opponents to 60.2 points per game, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Nebraska has given up an average of 74.8 points through 18 games (ranking the Cornhuskers 261st).