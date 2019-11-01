Nebraska welcomes UC Riverside in 2019-20 season opener

UC Riverside (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts UC Riverside in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. UC Riverside went 10-23 last year and finished eighth in the Big West, while Nebraska ended up 19-17 and finished 13th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.1 points per game last year. The Cornhuskers offense put up 80.2 points per matchup en route to a 10-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. UC Riverside went 3-10 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.