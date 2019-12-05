Nebraska visits Creighton

Nebraska (4-4) vs. Creighton (6-2)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska squares up against Creighton in a non-conference matchup. Nebraska came up short in a 73-56 game at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Creighton is coming off a 72-60 home win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski has averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 assists while Ty-Shon Alexander has put up 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 64.8.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, each of these teams has recorded assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over its last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.