Nebraska plays host to SD State

South Dakota State (3-1) vs. Nebraska (0-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Nebraska look to bounce back from losses. South Dakota State came up short in an 84-66 game at Southern California on Tuesday. Nebraska lost 79-78 in overtime loss at home to Southern Utah on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Nebraska’s Cam Mack has averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Jervay Green has put up 11.5 points, five rebounds and two blocks. For the Jackrabbits, Douglas Wilson has averaged 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 11.8 points and four assists.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Nebraska’s Green has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 23.1 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Ten teams. The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.