Nebraska Omaha, Loyola meet on neutral floor

Loyola (Md.) (3-3) vs. Nebraska Omaha (4-3)

Cayman Islands Classic – Mainland , Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) and Nebraska Omaha will meet in a postseason game at Baxter Arena. Nebraska Omaha earned a 78-51 win over Southern in its most recent game, while Loyola (Md.) won 81-77 against IUPUI in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Andrew Kostecka is averaging 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals to lead the way for the Greyhounds. Brent Holcombe is also a big contributor, producing 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Mavericks have been led by JT Gibson, who is averaging 15.6 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kostecka has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Greyhounds have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha has 34 assists on 85 field goals (40 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 57 of 82 field goals (69.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has committed a turnover on just 18.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Greyhounds have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.