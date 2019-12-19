Nebraska Omaha faces Montana

Montana (4-6) vs. Nebraska Omaha (6-8)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Nebraska Omaha look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Nebraska Omaha lost 97-56 to Eastern Washington on Tuesday, while Montana came up short in an 81-48 game at Oregon on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Nebraska Omaha’s Matt Pile has averaged 11.8 points and 10.4 rebounds while Ayo Akinwole has put up 10 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Grizzlies, Sayeed Pridgett has averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Kendal Manuel has put up 13.6 points.SOLID SAYEED: Pridgett has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Grizzlies are 0-5 when they allow 72 or more points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Mavericks are 0-7 when they score 68 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 68.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger has attempted two 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

RECENT GAMES: Nebraska Omaha has averaged only 67 points per game over its last five games. The Mavericks have given up 85.8 points per game over that stretch.