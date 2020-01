Nebraska looks for home win vs Iowa

Iowa (10-4, 1-2) vs. Nebraska (6-8, 1-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The last victory for the Hawkeyes at Nebraska was a 74-46 win on Feb. 22, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cam Mack has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. Mack has accounted for 22 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Iowa has assists on 59 of 93 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes 16th among Division I teams. The Nebraska defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 257th overall).