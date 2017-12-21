Near-perfect Jackson leads Nicholls past NAIA-Mobile 96-52 (Dec 20, 2017)

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) Kimani Jackson scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting to lead Nicholls to a 96-52 rout over NAIA Mobile on Wednesday night.

Jackson scored nine of the Colonels’ first 13 points while Mobile went scoreless in the first six minutes. Tevon Saddler’s 3-pointer put Nicholls ahead 51-21 and the Colonels were up 56-27 at the break.

Roddy Peters scored 18 points and Sadder 15. Nicholls shot 61-percent, going 40 of 66, made nine treys and committed just 10 turnovers.

The Colonels are 6-6 with four of those victories against non-Division I level opponents. It was Nicholls’ third game in five days.

Darius Curry led the Rams with 15 points shooting 7 of 10 from the floor and Will Stanford scored 11.