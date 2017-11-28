Neal’s triple-double helps UT Arlington top UT Dallas, 73-53 (Nov 27, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Erick Neal had his second career triple-double on Monday night and graduate transfer Johnny Hamilton had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to help UT Arlington beat Division III UT Dallas 73-53.

Neal finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists and Hamilton was 8-of-12 shooting for UT Arlington (5-1). Kaelon Wilson added 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Wilson made a layup and then hit a 3 to spark an 11-3 run that made it 12-5 with 14 minutes left in the half and the Mavericks never trailed the rest of the way. They took a 31-19 lead into the break and Mairega Clark made two free throws to make it 55-31, the biggest lead of the game, with nine minutes to go. UT Dallas trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Article continues below ...

Dimitrius Underwood had 24 points, on 9-of-17 shooting, and seven rebounds for UT Dallas. The rest of the Comets combined to make 12 of 55 (21.8 percent) from the field, including 4 of 26 3-pointers.