NDSU looks to extend streak vs Oral Roberts

North Dakota State (11-5, 2-0) vs. Oral Roberts (7-8, 0-2)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Oral Roberts. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota Coyotes 75-65 on Feb. 28, 2019. Oral Roberts lost 74-67 on the road to Nebraska Omaha on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 14.7 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Deondre Burns is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Bison are led by Tyson Ward, who is averaging 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 79 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 2-8 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Bison are 9-0 when converting on at least 76.9 percent of its free throws and 2-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

FLOOR SPACING: North Dakota State’s Vinnie Shahid has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 36.2 percent of them, and is 15 of 30 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-best rate in the nation. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).