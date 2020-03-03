ND looks to knock off No. 7 Fla St.

No. 7 Florida State (24-5, 14-4) vs. Notre Dame (18-11, 9-9)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida State looks to give Notre Dame its 20th straight loss to ranked opponents. Notre Dame’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Florida State fell 70-69 at Clemson in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRENT: Trent Forrest has connected on 30.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Notre Dame has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 74.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Notre Dame has 45 assists on 82 field goals (54.9 percent) over its past three contests while Florida State has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate in the nation. Notre Dame has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17 percent through 29 games (ranking the Fighting Irish 309th among Division I teams).