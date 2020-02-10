ND looks to extend streak vs Virginia

Notre Dame (15-8, 6-6) vs. Virginia (15-7, 7-5)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame looks for its fifth straight conference win against Virginia. Notre Dame’s last ACC loss came against the Florida State Seminoles 85-84 on Jan. 25. Virginia lost 80-73 to Louisville on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 54 percent of Virginia’s points this season. For Notre Dame, John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Notre Dame scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 12 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cavs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Fighting Irish. Virginia has 38 assists on 61 field goals (62.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Notre Dame has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on 14.3 percent of its possessions, the best mark in Division I. 20.3 percent of all Virginia possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cavaliers are ranked 254th, nationally).