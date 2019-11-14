ND hosts Marshall

Marshall (1-1) vs. Notre Dame (2-1)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall goes up against Notre Dame in an early season matchup. Marshall fell short in a 96-70 game to Toledo on Sunday. Notre Dame is coming off a 79-50 win over Howard on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Notre Dame’s John Mooney has averaged 12.7 points and 11.3 rebounds while Prentiss Hubb has put up 14.7 points and 4.7 assists. For the Thundering Herd, Jarrod West has averaged 20 points and 3.5 steals while Taevion Kinsey has put up 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.JUMPING FOR JARROD: West has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all ACC teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.