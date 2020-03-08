It’s March, and you know what that means: Madness.

If you’ve been following college basketball this season, you might have noticed it’s already been a year filled with parity.

Well, yesterday it got even crazier, with a whole slate of huge plays and final-second game winners.

With bragging rights at stakes:

While Duke and UNC – the biggest rivalry in college basketball – took place yesterday, a few other games stole the show.

The battle for LA featured USC’s senior Jonah Matthews robbing UCLA of the top spot in the Pac-12 with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer. What a nice way to win at home, on senior night.

Got this epic video from @h_crossover! Who else had their camera rolling?? #FightOn pic.twitter.com/ogAPucFeov — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 8, 2020

It was a pretty big deal.

Jonah Matthews beats UCLA, potentially costs UCLA the Pac-12 regular season title and probably just pushed USC off the bubble and into the Big Dance. WHAT. A. GAME. pic.twitter.com/cFPRy3XsT0 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 7, 2020

And a lot of fun.

If you didn’t watch that UCLA vs USC game you missed out — stuart (@________Stuart) March 7, 2020

Upset alert! The biggest shocker of the day came in the final seconds, with Utah St. finishing off No. 5 San Diego State, and clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Kid grew up in Logan, gonna go down as arguably their greatest player ever. What a way to end his Mountain West career pic.twitter.com/Ik5FtAzjQ9 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 8, 2020

After getting off to a hot start this season going 26-0, San Diego State suffered its second loss in the last six games.

We had another winner at the buzzer with Butler defeating Xavier.

The Bulldogs’ Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and the game winning 3-pointer on Saturday night, for a 72-71 victory over the Musketeers.

Fans loved it.

Oh, beating Xavier like that at their house on their senior night is almost better than blowing them out at Hinkle anytime. #GoDawgs #Butler #MarchMadness — Jolie Lindley (@INChick) March 8, 2020

Well, the winning part.

The last couple minutes of the Butler v. Xavier game made me WAY too stressed for someone who isn’t a diehard basketball fan! #DawgsWin pic.twitter.com/dnw04TmWo7 — Erica (@ejf1116) March 8, 2020

Not everyone was so lucky…

Florida was so, so close to getting this game-winner to drop against Kentucky 😱pic.twitter.com/mxZa34I3r3 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 7, 2020

The Gators almost pulled a huge upset over the No. 6 Wildcats, but Kentucky fought their way back from a 16-point deficit with 12 minutes to go.

The win was sealed with the missed shot in the final seconds by Florida.

Wait, what happened? We blacked out 😵 Apparently though, we came back to win from an 18-point second-half deficit on the road at Florida 😼 pic.twitter.com/suqJvuQcU5 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 7, 2020

Honestly, we’re not really sure how it happened.

A game of statistical anomalies:

Florida shot 50% from 3 & 52% from the field, 76% FT

Our starting PG was out

Our starting shooting guard fouled out w/ 9min left

Tyrese was only 1-11 from the field

Kentucky recorded 0 blocks on the game

Got down 18 points on the road

Won by 1 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Tod Lanter (@tod_lanterIII) March 7, 2020

If you need to see it all again to believe it, we’re right there with you.

This is March 😍🙌pic.twitter.com/7ndueqAVfD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 8, 2020

Brace yourself, because the madness has only just begun.