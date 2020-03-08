The biggest plays and game winners from the weekend in college basketball

It’s March, and you know what that means: Madness.

If you’ve been following college basketball this season, you might have noticed it’s already been a year filled with parity.

Well, yesterday it got even crazier, with a whole slate of huge plays and final-second game winners.

With bragging rights at stakes:

While Duke and UNC – the biggest rivalry in college basketball – took place yesterday, a few other games stole the show.

The battle for LA featured USC’s senior Jonah Matthews robbing UCLA of the top spot in the Pac-12 with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer. What a nice way to win at home, on senior night.

It was a pretty big deal.

And a lot of fun.

Upset alert! The biggest shocker of the day came in the final seconds, with Utah St. finishing off No. 5 San Diego State, and clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

After getting off to a hot start this season going 26-0, San Diego State suffered its second loss in the last six games.

We had another winner at the buzzer with Butler defeating Xavier.

The Bulldogs’ Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and the game winning 3-pointer on Saturday night, for a 72-71 victory over the Musketeers.

Fans loved it.

Well, the winning part.

Not everyone was so lucky…

The Gators almost pulled a huge upset over the No. 6 Wildcats, but Kentucky fought their way back from a 16-point deficit with 12 minutes to go.

The win was sealed with the missed shot in the final seconds by Florida.

Honestly, we’re not really sure how it happened.

If you need to see it all again to believe it, we’re right there with you.

Brace yourself, because the madness has only just begun.