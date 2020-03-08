The biggest plays and game winners from the weekend in college basketball
It’s March, and you know what that means: Madness.
If you’ve been following college basketball this season, you might have noticed it’s already been a year filled with parity.
This College Basketball season has been WILD 😅
A post shared by FOX College Basketball (@cbbonfox) on
Well, yesterday it got even crazier, with a whole slate of huge plays and final-second game winners.
With bragging rights at stakes:
😂 @DukeMBB and @UNC_Basketball fans going to sleep tonight like… pic.twitter.com/CmJBvksbjn
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2020
While Duke and UNC – the biggest rivalry in college basketball – took place yesterday, a few other games stole the show.
The battle for LA featured USC’s senior Jonah Matthews robbing UCLA of the top spot in the Pac-12 with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer. What a nice way to win at home, on senior night.
Got this epic video from @h_crossover!
Who else had their camera rolling?? #FightOn pic.twitter.com/ogAPucFeov
— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 8, 2020
It was a pretty big deal.
Jonah Matthews beats UCLA, potentially costs UCLA the Pac-12 regular season title and probably just pushed USC off the bubble and into the Big Dance. WHAT. A. GAME. pic.twitter.com/cFPRy3XsT0
— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 7, 2020
And a lot of fun.
If you didn’t watch that UCLA vs USC game you missed out
— stuart (@________Stuart) March 7, 2020
Upset alert! The biggest shocker of the day came in the final seconds, with Utah St. finishing off No. 5 San Diego State, and clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Kid grew up in Logan, gonna go down as arguably their greatest player ever. What a way to end his Mountain West career pic.twitter.com/Ik5FtAzjQ9
— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 8, 2020
After getting off to a hot start this season going 26-0, San Diego State suffered its second loss in the last six games.
We had another winner at the buzzer with Butler defeating Xavier.
ONIONS! @kamar3baldwin wins it for @Butlermbb! 😱🔥pic.twitter.com/O6Zv6WxTbn
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 8, 2020
The Bulldogs’ Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and the game winning 3-pointer on Saturday night, for a 72-71 victory over the Musketeers.
Fans loved it.
Oh, beating Xavier like that at their house on their senior night is almost better than blowing them out at Hinkle anytime. #GoDawgs #Butler #MarchMadness
— Jolie Lindley (@INChick) March 8, 2020
Well, the winning part.
The last couple minutes of the Butler v. Xavier game made me WAY too stressed for someone who isn’t a diehard basketball fan! #DawgsWin pic.twitter.com/dnw04TmWo7
— Erica (@ejf1116) March 8, 2020
Not everyone was so lucky…
Florida was so, so close to getting this game-winner to drop against Kentucky 😱pic.twitter.com/mxZa34I3r3
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 7, 2020
The Gators almost pulled a huge upset over the No. 6 Wildcats, but Kentucky fought their way back from a 16-point deficit with 12 minutes to go.
The win was sealed with the missed shot in the final seconds by Florida.
Wait, what happened? We blacked out 😵
Apparently though, we came back to win from an 18-point second-half deficit on the road at Florida 😼 pic.twitter.com/suqJvuQcU5
— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 7, 2020
Honestly, we’re not really sure how it happened.
A game of statistical anomalies:
Florida shot 50% from 3 & 52% from the field, 76% FT
Our starting PG was out
Our starting shooting guard fouled out w/ 9min left
Tyrese was only 1-11 from the field
Kentucky recorded 0 blocks on the game
Got down 18 points on the road
Won by 1 🤷🏼♂️
— Tod Lanter (@tod_lanterIII) March 7, 2020
If you need to see it all again to believe it, we’re right there with you.
This is March 😍🙌pic.twitter.com/7ndueqAVfD
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 8, 2020
Brace yourself, because the madness has only just begun.