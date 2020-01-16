NC State looks for home win vs Clemson

Clemson (9-7, 3-3) vs. North Carolina State (12-5, 3-3)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks for its fourth straight win over Clemson at PNC Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at North Carolina State was a 68-57 win on Jan. 28, 2015.

SENIOR SCORING: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Clemson is 5-0 when it makes 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-7 when it falls short of that total. North Carolina State is 9-0 when it makes at least eight from 3-point range and 3-5 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 78.5 points per game.