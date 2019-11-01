NC State gets 2019-20 season underway against Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (0-0, 0-0) vs. North Carolina State (0-0, 0-0)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State opens the season by hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech went 14-18 last year and finished 10th in the ACC, while North Carolina State ended up 24-12 and finished eighth in the ACC.

PREVIOUSLY: Georgia Tech snuck away with a 63-61 victory over North Carolina State in the teams’ lone meeting last season.

DID YOU KNOW: .