NC Central looks to sweep UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (5-21, 4-7) vs. NC Central (12-13, 8-3)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central goes for the season sweep over Maryland Eastern Shore after winning the previous matchup in Princess Anne. The teams last met on Jan. 13, when the Eagles outshot Maryland Eastern Shore 48.1 percent to 38.2 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers en route to a 69-64 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 67.2 points per game and allowed 60.3 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 50.5 points scored and 74.7 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Jibri Blount has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Eagles are 0-10 when they allow at least 66 points and 12-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Hawks are 0-20 when they score 64 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: NC Central is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Eagles are 6-13 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. The Maryland Eastern Shore offense has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).