NC Central goes up against CSU

NC Central (2-7) vs. Charleston Southern (3-5)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern goes up against NC Central in a non-conference matchup. Charleston Southern knocked off Missouri by eight points on Tuesday, while NC Central came up short in a 95-59 game at Georgia on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has relied heavily on its seniors. Jibri Blount, Randy Miller Jr., Jordan Perkins, Nicolas Fennell and Ty Graves have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 100 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dontrell Shuler has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. Shuler has 34 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-5 when they allow 66 or more points and 2-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Buccaneers are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 61.

STREAK STATS: NC Central has lost its last seven road games, scoring 56.4 points, while allowing 77.1 per game.

FEWER TURNOVERS: NC Central’s offense has turned the ball over 16.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.6 turnovers over its last five games.