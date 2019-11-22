NC A&T squares up against E. Michigan

NC A&T (2-4) vs. Eastern Michigan (5-0)

Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and Eastern Michigan both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won this past Friday. Eastern Michigan earned a 62-45 win over Maryland-Baltimore County, while NC A&T won 66-54 over Nicholls State.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: NC A&T’s Tyler Maye, Tyrone Lyons and Webster Filmore have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season, including 32 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Eastern Michigan has 29 assists on 66 field goals (43.9 percent) across its past three outings while NC A&T has assists on 30 of 62 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed only 51 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Eagles fifth among Division I teams. The NC A&T offense has averaged 59.5 points through six games (ranked 206th, nationally).