NC A&T, NC Central put streaks on line

NC A&T (16-14, 12-3) vs. NC Central (16-13, 12-3)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T meets NC Central as both teams have won their last four conference games. NC A&T’s last MEAC loss came against the Florida A&M Rattlers 79-60 on Feb. 10. NC Central is coming off a 71-68 overtime win at home against Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Aggies points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 9-0 when they score at least 72 points and 7-13 when they fall shy of that total. The Aggies are 6-0 when the team records at least 11 steals and 10-14 when falling short of that total.

STREAK STATS: NC Central has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 54.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. NC A&T has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).