NC A&T looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

Delaware State (2-16, 1-3) vs. NC A&T (9-12, 5-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. In its last six wins against the Hornets, NC A&T has won by an average of 15 points. Delaware State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2017, an 82-65 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 89.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Delaware State is 0-16 when it allows at least 71 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

TWO STREAKS: Delaware State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 65.3 points and allowing 89.7 points during those contests. NC A&T has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92.5 points while giving up 71.8.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T gets to the line more often than any other MEAC team. The Aggies have averaged 23.8 free throws per game this season, including 33.5 per game against conference opponents.