NC A&T goes up against Jacksonville

Jacksonville (3-5) vs. NC A&T (2-5)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and NC A&T look to bounce back from losses. Jacksonville fell 62-57 at Campbell on Monday. NC A&T lost 58-54 to Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: NC A&T’s Ronald Jackson has averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 7.9 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists. For the Dolphins, David Bell has averaged 11.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Aamahne Santos has put up 11.9 points and four assists.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-5 this year when it allows 58 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 58.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dolphins. NC A&T has an assist on 33 of 62 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MEAC teams. Over their last three games, the Aggies have forced opponents into turnovers on 23.7 percent of all possessions.