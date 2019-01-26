NC A&T goes to 6-0 in MEAC, holds off NC Central 51-48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson scored 16 points, including a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, as North Carolina A&T remained unbeaten in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play holding off North Carolina Central, 51-48 on Saturday.

The Aggies (11-9, 6-0) now have won seven straight since dropping their final three games in 2018.

Raasean Davis scored at the basket, then tipped in a missed free throw by Larry McKnight Jr. to cut the NC A&T lead to two, 47-45 with 1:05 left. Jackson drew the foul coming out of an Aggies time out and made both free throws to make it 49-45 with :25 left. McKnight hit the first of two free throws to get within three with :16 left, but Quavius Copeland hit two free throws to put NC A&T up by five with :13 left.

Jackson made both of his 3-point attempts and was 4-for-4 shooting from the line for NC A&T.

Randy Miller, Jr. had 21 points to lead NC Central (9-11, 4-2).