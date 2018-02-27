NC A&T beats Bethune-Cookman 86-80 behind McGowens

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Davaris McGowens scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Aaren Edmead added 19 points, and North Carolina A&T beat Bethune-Cookman 86-80 on Monday night.

Kameron Langley scored 14 points with nine assists for the Wildcats (18-12, 11-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who shot 42.9 percent from the field and led 49-43 at halftime.

Brandon Tabb’s layup capped a 10-0 run for a 53-51 Wildcats lead while the Aggies went scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes, but NC A&T led 70-59 after scoring seven straight. The Wildcats closed to 82-80 on Jeffrey Altidort’s layup with 25 seconds left, but McGowen replied with a layup and Langley added two free throws.

Tabb scored 25 points, making 12 of 13 free throws, Isaiah Bailey added 16 points and Shawntrez Davis had 15 points and 13 boards for the Wildcats (17-13, 11-4), who saw their five-game win streak end.