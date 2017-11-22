Navy tops Washington College in record-setting victory (Nov 22, 2017)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Evan Wieck and Shawn Anderson each scored 14 points, and 22 Navy players got playing time in a record-setting 110-45 victory over Division III Washington College on Wednesday.

It was the second-largest margin of victory in program history and the most points scored in Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen also set a program-best with 33 assists, led by Hasan Abdullah’s eight.

Navy, which topped the century mark for the first time since 2010, is 13-0 over the last two seasons when scoring at least 70 points. The 110 points was fourth-best in program history.

Only six of 21 players didn’t score for Navy (3-2). George Kiernan added 11 points, making three of the Midshipmen’s 14 3-pointers.

Derrick Carter had a team-high eight points for Washington College, which was outrebounded 47-21 and turned it over 24 times.