Navy looks for road win vs Lafayette

Navy (14-14, 8-9) vs. Lafayette (17-11, 9-8)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its fifth straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette’s last win at home against the Midshipmen came on Feb. 1, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Cam Davis is averaging 16.4 points to lead the charge for the Midshipmen. Greg Summers is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Leopards have been led by Myles Cherry, who is averaging 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 34.1 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has attempted 195 3-pointers and connected on 28.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 23 over the last three games.

COLD SPELL: Navy has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.5 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent, ranking the Midshipmen 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Lafayette sits at just 23.3 percent (ranked 311th).