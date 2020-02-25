Navy looks for home win vs Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (15-14, 7-9) vs. Navy (13-14, 7-9)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its sixth straight win over Loyola (Md.) at Alumni Hall. The last victory for the Greyhounds at Navy was a 67-65 win on March 1, 2014.

FAB FRESHMEN: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka, Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Greyhounds points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 35.4 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-8 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Greyhounds have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has 24 assists on 69 field goals (34.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Greyhounds have averaged 24.2 free throws per game, including 27.3 per game against conference opponents.