Navy ends three-game skid, beating Delaware 80-65

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — George Kiernan and Cam Davis each scored 13 points and Navy ended a three-game losing streak with an 80-65 win over Delaware on Wednesday night.

Hasan Abdullah made an early 3-pointer and Navy (3-5) had a 7-2 lead. Delaware (7-3) responded with a 12-6 run and led by a point after Ithiel Horton’s 3 with 12:23 before intermission. Following another Horton 3, Kiernan made a pair of free throws, the Midshipmen led 23-22 and never trailed again. Delaware used a 7-0 run to tie it at 33 after halftime before Kiernan made 3-point play, followed with a 3 and then a layup.

Abdullah and Danny Ogele each scored 12 points for Navy.

Horton led Delaware with 22 points with four 3s, and Eric Carter scored 18. The Blue Hens made just 6 of 15 (40 percent) foul shots, were outrebounded 41-32 and turned the ball over 15 times compared to Navy’s five miscues.