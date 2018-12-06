Najdawi, Stallworth send The Citadel past Johnson & Wales

CHARELESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zane Najdawi scored 23 points and missed just two shots and grabbed 10 rebounds and The Citadel beat Division III-member Johnson & Wales 127-93 on Wednesday night.

Najdawi was 10-for-12 shooting in a little more than a half of action and Lew Stallworth finished with 19 points and tied a career-high 10 assists. Kaiden Rice scored 16 points, Matt Frierson, 15, Connor Kern, 14 and Quayson Williams, 10 for The Citadel (7-2), winners of all five of its home contests.

Najdawi’s 3-point play made it 6-3 before Johnson & Wales went on an 8-1 run for an 11-7 lead on Robert Hobson’s 3-point play with 16:04 before halftime. Majerle Poole made it 27-22 on a pair of free throws by the Wildcats before the Bulldogs took control with an 18-2 run. The Citadel led 64-44 at intermission and were not challenged in the second half.

Hobson led the Wildcats with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Majerle Poole scored 22 with five boards and Zyrion Wilkins scored 13.