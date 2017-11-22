Najdawi scores 28; The Citadel beats Trinity Baptist 116-66 (Nov 21, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Zane Najdawi made 12 of 15 from the field and scored 28 points and Tariq Simmons had 16 points, a career-high seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to help The Citadel beat Trinity Baptist 116-66 on Tuesday night.

Kaelon Harris and Hayden Brown scored 11 points apiece for The Citadel (3-2). Frankie Johnson added nine points and five steals, while Preston Parks finished with eight points, a career-high tying nine assists and four steals.

Parks hit back-to-back 3s to make it 16-11 and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Marquis Duncanson’s layup about two minutes later pulled Trinity Baptist within one point, but Simmons hit a 3 and then Quayson Williams converted a 3-point play to spark a 16-2 that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

The Citadel shot 57 percent from the field, including 14 3-pointers, had 25 steals – the third most in program history – and its 32 assists tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in Division I this season.

Zach Norris lead Trinity Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, with 19 points. Duncanson had 13 points, 10 assists and three steals, but committed 11 of the Eagles’ 38 turnovers.