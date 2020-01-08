N. Texas looks for home win vs FIU

Florida International (11-4, 2-0) vs. North Texas (7-8, 1-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fourth straight win over Florida International at The Super Pit. The last victory for the Panthers at North Texas was an 80-70 win on Dec. 20, 2009.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all North Texas scoring this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s total scoring.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has directly created 41 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mean Green are 5-0 when they record nine or more steals and 2-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Panthers are 7-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 4-4 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

STREAK STATS: North Texas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 56.7.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Florida International offense has averaged 77.7 possessions per game, the seventh-most in Division I. North Texas has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 65.5 possessions per game (ranked 332nd, nationally).