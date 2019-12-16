N. Texas faces tough test vs No. 13 Dayton

North Texas (4-6) vs. No. 13 Dayton (8-1)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Dayton presents a tough challenge for North Texas. North Texas has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Dayton has moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Drake last week.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Umoja Gibson, Deng Geu, Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Mean Green points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 43.5 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 89.2 points while giving up 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flyers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mean Green. Dayton has an assist on 64 of 96 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 25 of 82 field goals (30.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense is ranked third in the country by scoring 86.3 points per game this year. North Texas has only averaged 64.8 points per game, which ranks 248th.