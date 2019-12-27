N. Texas battles Texas Wesleyan

Texas Wesleyan vs. North Texas (5-7)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green will be taking on the Rams of Division II Texas Wesleyan. North Texas is coming off an 86-53 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.GREEN LIGHT FOR GIBSON: Through 12 games, the Mean Green’s Umoja Gibson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 87 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas went 9-1 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Mean Green scored 71.4 points per matchup across those 10 contests.