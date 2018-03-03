N. Illinois rally sends Huskies past Ball St. 66-65

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Levi Bradley scored 18 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and Eugene German’s jump shot with 16 seconds left sent Northern Illinois past Ball State 66-65 on Friday night.

Tayler Persons missed a 3-point attempt for Ball State to end the game. German finished with 25 points and Dante Thorpe scored 11 for Northern Illinois (13-18, 6-12 Mid-American Conference).

Northern Illinois won despite shooting 37 percent from the field to 45 percent for Ball State, but the Cardinals missed half their 24 free throws.

Tahjai Teague’s layup gave Ball State (19-12, 10-8) a 58-52 lead with 4:45 left. But Thorpe’s 3 with 2:06 reduced the Huskies‘ deficit to 61-59 before Persons made and layup and Teague made a pair of free throws with 1:33 left and Cardinals never scored again. Thorpe converted a 3-point play and German added a layup and the game-winner.

Persons led Ball State with 23 points and Teague had 14.