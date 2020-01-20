N. Illinois, Kent State meet in conference play

Northern Illinois (9-9, 2-3) vs. Kent State (13-5, 3-2)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Northern Illinois takes on Kent State. Northern Illinois fell 66-64 at Bowling Green in its last outing. Kent State lost 67-63 to Western Michigan in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: German has connected on 34.9 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Illinois is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Kent State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 63.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked 28th in the nation by scoring 79 points per game this year. Northern Illinois has only averaged 67.5 points per game, which ranks 244th.